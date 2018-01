Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Immigrants providing a boost to declining church attendance

Fewer Canadians are identifying as Christian, but church attendance is getting a boost from a growing number of immigrants who have converted to Christianity upon arriving here, reports the Globe and Mail.

UBC history professor Henry Yu said unlike other immigrant populations, many converts from mainland China were not church-affiliated in their home country but were drawn into religion through community ties.

“Belief often comes later,” said Yu.