How Canada lost its foremost space company

Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, called on the Trudeau government to scrutinize the relocation of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, Canada’s foremost space company, to the U.S.

“The Trudeau government should not turn the page on MDA’s transformation unless and until it is certain that no misconduct took place….The loss of Canada’s foremost space company is a serious matter. Without MDA, we are– quite literally–lost in space,” wrote Byers in an op-ed for the Globe and Mail.