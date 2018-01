Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Foreign buyers pay almost 50 per cent more for Toronto-region properties

Foreign home buyers are paying almost 50 per cent more for properties in the Toronto region than Canadians, according to a new Globe and Mail story.

The story also quoted Andy Yan, an urban planner who teaches at UBC. Yan believes there are three factors influencing real estate prices: foreign capital, cheap capital in the form of low-interest mortgages, and fast capital, such as from flipping and speculating.