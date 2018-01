Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadians demand more from Loblaws

Hasan Cavusoglu, an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was quoted in a Canadian Press story on alleged bread price-fixing by a Canadian food retailer.

Cavosoglu said that a website launched by the retailer to offer customers a $25 gift card as a goodwill gesture could have been better designed.

The CP story appeared on CBC and the Huffington Post.