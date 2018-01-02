Canada’s global trade strategy at critical juncture

Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, and Stewart Beck, president and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, commented on Canada’s decision in November to decline an updated Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

“In stark contrast with the United States, Canada is seen as a promoter of globalization and the CP-TPP is a vehicle to provide access to key Asian markets. The window of opportunity is small and it is in our economic and diplomatic interest not to let it close,” they wrote in a Globe and Mail op-ed.