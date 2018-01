Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. experimenting with ‘blockchain’

Victoria Lemieux, who leads a blockchain research and education cluster at UBC, was interviewed for a Times Colonist story on B.C.’s experiment with blockchain, the technology behind the digital currency Bitcoin.

“[Blockchain] has tremendous possibility, but we’re still figuring out technicalities from a legal, social and technical standpoint,” said Lemieux.

She added that it could potentially transform financial institutions and how governments work.