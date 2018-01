Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nanking massacre: why Hong Kong and world downplayed atrocity

Timothy Brook, a professor of Chinese history at UBC, was interviewed for a South China Morning Post story on the Nanking Massacre.

Brook, author of Documents on the Rape of Nanking (1999), described how the world initially knew little about the scale of the events at Nanking, and how some of the early stories were ignored.