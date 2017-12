Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why can’t Canada win another Nobel Prize in medicine?

The Conversation reported on work by Michael Smith, a former UBC scientist who used bacteriophages to discover how to mutate genes.

He won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993.