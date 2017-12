Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

US tax cuts could affect Canadian economy

Kevin Milligan, an economist with the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, was quoted in a News 1130 story about how U.S. tax cuts could impact Canada.

He has said the tax changes will bring rates largely level between the two countries, depending on the states and provinces.