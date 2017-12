Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Blue & Gold Campaign for Students: Bulmaro Valdes

Bulmaro Valdes was drawn here by expertise and programs not available elsewhere — and donor-funded fellowships were vital to his ability to continue his studies.