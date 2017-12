Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The perils of #MeToo as a Muslim

Ayesha Chaudhry, a UBC professor of Islamic studies and gender studies, was quoted in a story in The Atlantic about the unique pressures faced by Muslim women who report sexual harassment.

Chaudhry said the voices of marginalized groups like women are important because those in power do not see themselves clearly.