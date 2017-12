Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Made-in-Canada technology detects ‘mystery meat’

CTV reported on a new technique from UBC researchers that aims to de-mystify meat.

Yaxi Hu, a PhD candidate, along with a team of researchers from UBC’s faculty of land and food systems used light from a laser spectrometer to test for unwanted animal products in meat samples.