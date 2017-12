Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How admissions decisions are made

Andrew Arida, UBC’s associate registrar and director of undergraduate admissions, was quoted in a University Affairs story about the admissions process at Canadian universities.

“We’re looking for students who can articulate learning from any experience they have,” Arida said.