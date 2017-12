Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s immigration targets ‘form of housing policy:’ Study

A Vancouver Sun columnist wrote about a study that suggests Canada’s high immigration rates have a major impact on housing affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

“First and foremost immigration policy is, essentially, also a form of housing policy,” said Daniel Hiebert, a UBC geographer and study author.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette.