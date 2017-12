Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s top 10 Facebook videos of 2017

Two videos from UBC campus were featured on CBC’s list of the top 10 Facebook videos of the year.

The Reconciliation Pole installation and a campus snowball fight were highlighted.