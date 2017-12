Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millennial opera singer plays male and female roles

A Flare Magazine profile on UBC alumna Simone McIntosh also quoted Claudio Vellutini, a UBC professor of musicology.

Vellutini discussed the value of performers like McIntosh who play both male and female roles in opera productions.