B.C. government ends grizzly bear hunt

December 18, 2017

The B.C. government has ended grizzly bear hunting throughout the province, effective immediately.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Cell: 778-676-4428
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca

  • human-wildlife conflict, carnivore conservation, grizzly bear, wildlife corridors

* unavailable Monday 10-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; Tuesday 11-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Sarah Dubois
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 778-989-7201

  • trophy hunting, wildlife management, compassionate conservation

Adam Ford
Department of Biology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-826-3101
Email: adam.ford@ubc.ca

  • conservation, bears, wildlife management

Charles Menzies
Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-318-2504
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca

  • traditional ecological knowledge, local ecological knowledge, coastal communities, ethnoecology

Find other stories about:

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2644
Cell: 604.209.3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca

   