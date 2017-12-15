Opinion: Canada must change course on nuclear disarmament

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed about nuclear disarmament written by M.V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and Lauren J. Borja, a post-doctoral fellow at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs.

“At a time when there is widespread concern that nuclear weapons might be used on the Korean peninsula, it is critical that we continue talking about the importance of a nuclear-free world,” they wrote.