Margo Seltzer, the new Canada 150 Research Chair in Computer Systems at UBC, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s Early Edition.

“We’re seeing an influx of really high tech companies into Vancouver in the area of computer systems in particular,” said Seltzer who will come to UBC next September from Harvard. The segment starts at 2:31:19.

The story also appeared on CBC online and Yahoo and a similar story appeared in the Globe and Mail.