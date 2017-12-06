UBC survey says health and safety are issues for trans youth

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study that suggests safety, exposure to violence and discrimination are major issues for transgender youth in Canada.

The researchers, led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc, studied data from 923 youths and young adults who participated in a countrywide survey.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Yahoo, Vancouver Sun, The Province, News 1130, Chek News, Kelowna Capital News, and 570 News.

Other media stories focused on survey results that showed transgender youth avoid health care due to lack of confidence in their doctors. These stories appeared in Bustle, Global (with video) and Metro News.