CBC Radio’s Daybreak South highlighted UBC research that discovered the amount of close and comforting contact infants receive from their caregivers impacts children at the molecular level.

Michael Kobor, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, and colleagues discovered that children who were distressed as babies had “a molecular profile in their cells that was underdeveloped for their age.”

The segment starts at 43:25.

IFL Science also reported on the research.