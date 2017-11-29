UBC experts on Supreme Court of Canada appointment

November 29, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on the appointment of Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Toby Goldbach
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: goldbach@allard.ubc.ca

  • Legal procedure, judicial politics, Aboriginal law

Margot Young
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

  • Equality law and theory, social and economic rights, social welfare law

Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • Canadian environmental law, Canadian public law, law and democracy

*only available before noon Wednesday

 

