UBC experts on Supreme Court of Canada appointment

UBC experts are available to comment on the appointment of Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Toby Goldbach

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: goldbach@allard.ubc.ca

Legal procedure, judicial politics, Aboriginal law

Margot Young

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

Equality law and theory, social and economic rights, social welfare law

Jocelyn Stacey

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-8326

Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

Canadian environmental law, Canadian public law, law and democracy

*only available before noon Wednesday