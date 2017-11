The Kelowna Capital News reported on researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus who determined how female grizzly bears keep their cubs safe while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

Adam Ford, Canada Research Chair in Wildlife Restoration Ecology, and Montana State University’s Tony Clevenger, found mother bears travelling with cubs often chose to use a wildlife overpass instead of a tunnel to cross the highway.

A similar story appeared in the Kelowna Daily Courier.