50 B.C. innovations to watch

Business in Vancouver mentioned four programs associated with UBC in an article about innovative projects to watch in B.C.

The B.C. Aboriginal Doors program is led by the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing at UBC, the Aboriginal program at FPInnovations, and Emily Carr University of Art and Design.

BioSAFE, which includes UBC, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Laval University, uses DNA to combat the invasive species.

Bee IPM at UBC develops new tools to protect honeybees from disease, fungi and pests.

Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies licensed a novel technology from UBC to recover phosphorus and nitrogen from municipal and industrial waste water and recycle them.