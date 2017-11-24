Several UBC academics spoke to the media about the national housing strategy.

Paul Kershaw, a professor at the school of population and public health, told News 1130 that the plan misses the mark for young Canadians.

Penny Gurstein, director of the school of community and regional planning, Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociologist, and Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke to The Tyee.

Tom Davidoff, a UBC economist, was interviewed on Roundhouse Radio about how the strategy could impact the housing crisis across the country.