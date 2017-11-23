UBC experts on Vancouver housing strategy

November 23, 2017

The city of Vancouver is expected to announce details of its housing strategy on Thursday, Nov. 23. UBC experts are available to comment:

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Housing planning and design

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
(Available except between 10-12)

  • Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance

Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.822.6065
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • Affordable housing, public housing, community planning and development 

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604.761.4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care 

