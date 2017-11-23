UBC experts on Vancouver housing strategy

The city of Vancouver is expected to announce details of its housing strategy on Thursday, Nov. 23. UBC experts are available to comment:
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca
- Housing planning and design
Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
(Available except between 10-12)
- Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance
Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.822.6065
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
- Affordable housing, public housing, community planning and development
Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604.761.4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
- Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care