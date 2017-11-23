Even whales have to exfoliate

The New York Times reported on UBC researchers who observed whales rubbing themselves on rocks to exfoliate in Canada’s Arctic.

“The whales were just rolling onto their sides, lifting their flippers out of the water, doing headstands, lifting their tails out of the water,” said Sarah Fortune, a UBC PhD candidate who led the research.

Similar stories appeared on National Geographic, Daily Mail, The Verge, New York Post, Cosmos Magazine, The Times U.K., Canadian Geographic, Global, Vancouver Courier, and Hakai Magazine.