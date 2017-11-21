UBC experts on national housing strategy

November 21, 2017

The federal government is expected to announce details of its national housing strategy on Wednesday, Nov. 22. UBC experts are available to comment:

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Housing planning and design

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance

Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.822.6065
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • Affordable housing, public housing, community planning and development

Nathanael Lauster
Department of Sociology
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

  • Population, housing, urban and community planning, crowding, immigration

(Limited availability on Tuesday, Nov. 21)

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604.329.4585

  • Housing policy, markets and affordability; economics of cities; real estate finance

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2048
Cell: 604.999.0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

   