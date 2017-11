Various media outlets highlighted a UBC study that examined the connection between exposure to nature and an improved sense of well-being.

Holli-Anne Passmore, a UBC psychology PhD candidate, said examples of nature could be anything not human-built, including a houseplant or the sun through a window.

Stories appeared in the Daily Mail, Express U.K., Economic Times India, India Today, Times of India, New York Post, New Zealand Herald, and Kelowna Capital News.