Metro News quoted Werner Antweiler, a UBC economist, in a story about a review ordered by the NDP that finds the Site C dam may cost more than $10 billion and that BC Hydro’s projections are unreliable.

“The [Liberal government] decision at the time was the wrong decision to favour Site C over the alternatives,” Antweiler said. “Now we’re stuck deciding if we are going to finish this option and pay a further $8 billion or are we going to scrap it?”