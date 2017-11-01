UBC experts on Site C report

November 1, 2017

The B.C. Utilities Commission is expected to release a final report on the viability of Site C on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Approval process for Site C
  • Environmental impact
  • Energy policy

*Limited availability from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Karen Bakker
Department of Geography
Program on Water Governance
Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Water security

*Available 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT and 11 a.m. to noon PT

George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Cell: 778-837-1316
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Sheryl Lightfoot
First Nations and Indigenous Studies
Department of Political Science
Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca

  • Indigenous rights

*Limited availability on Wednesday

Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • Canadian environmental law
  • Environmental politics

James Tansey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.tansey@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Environmental considerations
  • Indigenous concerns and economic impact
  • Climate policy
  • Carbon offsets and markets

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   