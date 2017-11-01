UBC experts on Site C report

The B.C. Utilities Commission is expected to release a final report on the viability of Site C on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Approval process for Site C

Environmental impact

Energy policy

Karen Bakker

Department of Geography

Program on Water Governance

Site C

Water security

George Hoberg

School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Site C

Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Sheryl Lightfoot

First Nations and Indigenous Studies

Department of Political Science

Indigenous rights

Jocelyn Stacey

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Canadian environmental law

Environmental politics

James Tansey

UBC Sauder School of Business

