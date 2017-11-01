Alzheimer’s disease might start in bodies, not just in brains

Newsweek reported on UBC research that found the nerve damage responsible for Alzheimer’s onset may originate outside the brain.

“Alzheimer’s is absolutely a brain disorder,” said study co-author and UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Weihong Song. “I still think everything has to go through the brain, but [we can see now] there’s a balance between outside and inside the brain, because of the blood barrier.”

Similar stories appeared in the Times (U.K.), United Press, Geek, New York Daily News, Huffington Post U.K., Business Standard India, and CBC (also on Yahoo).