Alzheimer’s may be able to spread through blood transfusions

New Scientist highlighted UBC research that found an Alzheimer’s protein can spread between mice that share a blood supply, causing brain degeneration.

This suggests the disease may transmissible in a similar way to Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is clearly a disease of the brain, but we need to pay attention to the whole body to understand where it comes from, and how to stop it,” said Weihong Song, a UBC researcher and the Canada Research Chair in Alzheimer’s disease.

Similar stories appeared in the Daily Mail, Express U.K., the Vancouver Sun and The Province.