Wesley Zandberg, a chemistry professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to Global about research examining the impact of smoke on grapes.

“Until now, detecting these smoky compounds in grapes required fermenting a small sample over at least 10 days and relying on subjective measures like taste and odour,” he said. “There’s no need to ferment them first and we get results within a matter of hours.”

A similar story appeared on Castanet.