People who take psychedelics less likely to commit violent crimes

Vice reported on UBC research that found “lifetime” psychedelic use was associated with a decrease in the chances of someone having committed theft, assault, property crime, or other violent crime in the past year.

“More research is needed to figure out what factors underlie these effects,” said Zach Walsh, a psychology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus and a co-author of the paper. “But the experiences of unity, positivity, and transcendence that characterize the psychedelic experience may have lasting benefits that translate into real-world consequences.”