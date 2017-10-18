Surgery wait lists for gender-affirming care still too long: Study

Metro News reported on a UBC study that examined transgender patients’ experiences when seeking gender-affirming care.

Elizabeth Saewyc, principal investigator on the study and executive director of UBC’s Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre, said “we found that people who experience extreme gender dysphoria can become suicidal, especially if there are really long and difficult waits to get surgeries to change parts of their bodies to align with their gender.”

Similar stories appeared in the Vancouver Courier, Surrey Now, and Kelowna Capital News.