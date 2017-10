The Globe and Mail interviewed Jack Favilukis, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, about his study that found investors who buy housing and leave it empty in a city push up real estate and rent costs.

Favilukis and New York University’s Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh developed an economic model that gauges the impact of out-of-town buyers on housing costs and city welfare.

Favilukis also spoke to Metro News about the same topic.