Engineers at UBC’s Okanagan campus discovered that adding a common chemical to wastewater can get rid of smelly, toxic gases and make water treatment safer, reported CBC.

“It reduces the number of pathogens that are left over in the digested material,” said Timothy Abbott, a PhD student and co-author of the study. “It also makes it easier to get the water out at the end of this process, which will save wastewater treatment plants a considerable amount of money.”