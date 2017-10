KUOW, a National Public Radio station in Seattle, highlighted a new spray-on concrete developed at UBC that can be used to reinforce old buildings against a powerful earthquake.

The article quoted UBC engineering professor Nemy Banthia, who said the concrete is more low-cost than other seismic retrofits and could be widely used in many countries.

Similar stories appeared in the Daily Mail, CTV BC (at 18:26 mark), Radio Canada, Global, Roundhouse Radio, Vancouver Courier, and Castanet.