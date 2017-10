Forbes reported that loot boxes, a new trend in video gaming, are not considered gambling to the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Luke Clark, director at the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, discussed how loot boxes work.

“The player is basically working for reward by making a series of responses, but the rewards are delivered unpredictably,” said Clark. “We know that the dopamine system, which is targeted by drugs of abuse, is also very interested in unpredictable rewards.”