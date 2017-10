James McCormack, a professor with the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC, writes about diets in an op-ed in the Montreal Gazette.

“Taking these studies all together suggests, overall, as long as a person doesn’t eat at the extremes of any macronutrient, they should be fine,” he wrote. “So, to all those people who proselytize low carbs, high carbs, low fat, high fat: there’s no strong evidence to favour one over the other.”