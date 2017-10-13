Smoke from California’s wildfires will harm people beyond the flames’ reach

The Verge quoted two UBC professors in a story about the health impacts of smoke from California’s wildfires.

“If there’s smoke in the atmosphere, it affects the whole body,” said Sarah Henderson, professor of public health. “The basic message is that forest fire smoke is not good for you.”

“These shorter-lived events, we don’t think they’re as harmful as the longer-term exposure that you may get from just being exposed day in and day out to things like vehicle exhaust,” said public health professor Michael Brauer. “What becomes more of a concern is if you happen to live in a community where you’re getting weeks of exposure every single year.”

A similar story appeared in the Mother Nature Network.