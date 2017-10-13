Putting new tools in the hands of leading Canadian scientists

Photo: Paul Joseph, UBC

More than67.5 million at the University of British Columbia for new labs and equipment to help Canadian researchers discover, innovate, and train the next generation of scientists

With the right kind of investment, scientists will be able to develop ground-breaking projects that lead to astounding results—for example, developing rare isotopes for cancer therapy; developing new quantum materials; finding new treatments for prostate cancer and spinal cord injury; and investigating what happens to the brain during a concussion.

That’s why the Government of Canada, through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), is investing new research infrastructure funds in the University of British Columbia. The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, on behalf of the Minister of Science, Kirsty Duncan, today announced an investment of more than $67.5 million through the CFI’s Innovation Fund to support research infrastructure at the university.

The funding for the University of British Columbia is part of the more than $554 million announced by the Honourable Kirsty Duncan yesterday. The funding will support 117 new infrastructure projects at 61 universities, colleges and research hospitals across Canada.

This investment will help put the right tools in the hands of the country’s scientists so they make discoveries, innovate and train their students for the jobs of tomorrow. By doing so, scientists are contributing to building a bolder, brighter future for all Canadians—one that includes a strong and healthy middle class.

“Our government understands that scientists need to have the best labs and tools if they’re going to make discoveries that will pave the way to a brighter future for all people. That’s why this funding announcement is so important; it gives scientists and their students the opportunity to further their research in areas where Canada has a competitive advantage. The discoveries, innovations and skills developed in these new, state-of-the-art labs will go a long way in improving our lives, our economy and our future prosperity.”

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

“Hearing about the scientists and researchers here at the University of British Columbia is truly inspiring. The projects that feature physics, health research and robotics and address various health conditions are examples of what Canadians can achieve when given the proper tools to excel. I am proud that our government can support such ground-breaking research, and I truly look forward to a future where our scientists will help to make Canada the best it can be.”

– The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

“The Innovation Fund encourages institutions and their researchers to think big and strive to be global leaders by conducting world-class research. This funding pushes researchers to aim higher in their pursuits by collaborating across disciplines, institutions and sectors. With this support, institutions can build on their current research strengths and set their sights on accelerating research that will create social, health, environmental and economic benefits for all Canadians.”

‒ Dr. Roseann O’Reilly-Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

“The Innovation Fund provides UBC researchers with critical funding for the space and equipment they need to advance research. We thank the Canada Foundation for Innovation and the Government of Canada for their ongoing support.”

– Professor Santa J. Ono, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of British Columbia

“The Innovation Fund is enabling me to bring new technologies to UBC to help see how the brain changes after concussion. This is a crucial step for accurate diagnosis and to evaluate new treatment options.”

– Dr. Cheryl Wellington, Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia

The Innovation Fund supports initiatives that allow universities, colleges and research hospitals as well as students at these institutions to build on existing areas of expertise such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, brain health and renewable energy.

The investment of more than $554 million announced by Minister Duncan yesterday includes $127,098,512 awarded under the CFI’s Infrastructure Operating Fund, which assists institutions with the operating and maintenance costs associated with their new research infrastructure.

For more than 20 years, the CFI has been giving researchers the tools they need to think big and innovate. And a robust innovation system translates into jobs and new enterprises, better health, cleaner environments and, ultimately, vibrant communities. By investing in state-of-the-art facilities and equipment in Canada’s universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions, the CFI also helps to attract and retain the world’s top talent, to train the next generation of researchers and to support world-class research that strengthens the economy and improves the quality of life of all Canadians.

