High-school volleyball player Kayla Oxland will join the UBC Thunderbirds, the reigning national champion, next fall, reported The Province. She is the third sister from the Oxland family to play volleyball at the university level.

“Is it mostly genetic or mostly from the upbringing? That’s a very interesting question with someone like her,” said UBC coach Doug Reimer. “I do know that her dad and the other coaches in the area do a very good job.”