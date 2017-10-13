Brain injuries

UBC’s Cheryl Wellington, a professor at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, discussed chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition linked to repeated concussions on CBC’s Early Edition.

“There are a number of studies that are ongoing to try to develop other types of tests, for example laboratory tests using blood samples or saliva samples, that might help us be able to diagnose brain trauma or some of the changes that occur in the brain that might be linked to the development of CTE,” said Wellington.

The segment starts at 1:29:30. A similar story appeared online at CBC.ca.