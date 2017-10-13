A new cabinet for Mongolia

An op-ed in the Diplomat by Julian Dierkes, an associate professor at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, and Mendee Jargalsaikhan, a PhD candidate in political science at UBC, discussed the many changes to the Mongolian government in the last 20 months. They say that Mongolians are feeling frustrated with the two large parties.

“Recent history suggests that Khurelsukh is unlikely to remain as prime minister until the next parliamentary election in 2020,” they write. “The most recent developments will leave many Mongolians (and foreign observers) feeling resigned to a continuation of the economic and political mess that Mongolia has become.”