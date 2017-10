Buzz Buzz News quoted Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a motion by Mayor Gregor Robertson that could allow Vancouverites to have first dibs when it comes to purchasing new homes in the city.

Davidoff explained that pre-sale flipping isn’t a problem to address, and said “if somebody wants to buy a pre-sale agreement and then flip it before the building completes, they’re never taking up space in Vancouver.”