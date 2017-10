The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed by Philip Resnick, a UBC professor emeritus of political science, about a small region in the Pyrenees that threatens to break away from Catalonia should it secede from Spain.

He wrote that “suddenly everything is up for grabs, with neither the hard-line defenders of Spanish nationalism nor the hard-line defenders of the Catalan version prepared to cede an inch.”

The story also appeared in The Province.