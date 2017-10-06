UBC researchers develop earthquake-resistant concrete

October 6, 2017

Event: The Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark and UBC engineers will reveal a new innovation for seismic safety in B.C. schools at an event at UBC on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

