Radio Canada reported on UBC nursing research that found gay and bisexual men are more likely to take their own lives, particularly when their annual salary is less than $ 30,000 and they don’t have a university degree.

Olivier Ferlatte, study lead author and a postdoctoral research fellow, said the reasons for suicide in this category are generally a past marked “by homophobia, rejection by family and friends, or violence in school or in the community.”